Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

RPTX opened at $13.08 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

