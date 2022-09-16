Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,800 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 200,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 12th, Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 185,697 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,761,314.39.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.61 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Freshworks by 2,566.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Freshworks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

