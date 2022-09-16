Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Acquires $2,923,095.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 200,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,923,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $2,435,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

