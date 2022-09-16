Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $3,353,050.40 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INTU stock opened at $422.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

