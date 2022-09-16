Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $172.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $150.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

