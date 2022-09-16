Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

