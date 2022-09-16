Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.