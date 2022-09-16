The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

