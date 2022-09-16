Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HTRB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $41.33.

