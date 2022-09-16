Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.