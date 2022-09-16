Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,453,677.12 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $60.95 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

