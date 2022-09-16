Analysts Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

