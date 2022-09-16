Investors Purchase Large Volume of System1 Call Options (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 6,700 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SST. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at System1

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529.

Institutional Trading of System1

System1 Trading Down 7.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter valued at $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

SST stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. System1 has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $37.10.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

