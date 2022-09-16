Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical volume of 3,337 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

