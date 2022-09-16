Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arista Networks stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $92,767.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

