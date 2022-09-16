Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.05.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 160.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

