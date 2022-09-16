abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLFPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.