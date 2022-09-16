Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$4.68 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.3299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

