American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
