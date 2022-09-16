Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.69. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.28 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

