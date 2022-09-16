Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($13.29). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 894.50 ($10.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,353.95. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

