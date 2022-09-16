Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CEO Sells $7,271,200.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Norcross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 221.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 169.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

