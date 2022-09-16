Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

