Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nucor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.