Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

