JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.00.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

