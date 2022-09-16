Credit Suisse Group Cuts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $50.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

