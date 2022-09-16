Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.
Shares of TGI stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
