Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head to Head Comparison

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Subaru and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rivian Automotive 1 7 14 0 2.59

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 66.01%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 2.65% 4.11% 2.22% Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $24.45 billion 0.55 $623.06 million $0.44 20.00 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 661.16 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.92

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

