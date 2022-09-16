Contrasting Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Capricorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78% Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 15.45 $894.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Capricorn Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Capricorn Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Capricorn Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and Capricorn Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capricorn Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Pjsc Lukoil currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Capricorn Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

(Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.