Analyzing Blackboxstocks (BLBX) and Its Competitors

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackboxstocks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1359 2434 79 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.09 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.64

Blackboxstocks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Summary

Blackboxstocks rivals beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

