Reviewing ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marin Software and ChinaCache International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -71.25% -39.68% -31.65% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 1.14 -$12.94 million ($1.02) -1.72 ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

ChinaCache International has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

ChinaCache International beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software



Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ChinaCache International



ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

