Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

