Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $176.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.61.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

