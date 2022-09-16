Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $15.98

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

