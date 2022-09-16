Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $138.55

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $113.67 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

