Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $138.55

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
VMware Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $113.67 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.