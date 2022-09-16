Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $47.44

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

