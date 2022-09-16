Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $383.54

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $383.54 and last traded at $386.01, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.01. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

