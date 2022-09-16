Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $383.54

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $383.54 and last traded at $386.01, with a volume of 1975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.89.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.21.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.01. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
