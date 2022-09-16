Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.40. 171,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 21,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital downgraded Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Haivision Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$123.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.59.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

