C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.80

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.96), with a volume of 802764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.90 ($2.10).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.
C&C Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £628.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,015.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
