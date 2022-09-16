Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,215.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($26.76) and last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.16), with a volume of 110427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($26.64).
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 381.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,777.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Georgia Group
In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 52,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,042,538.47 ($1,259,712.99).
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
