Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 177.49 ($2.14), with a volume of 131971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.20).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.24. The company has a market capitalization of £761.76 million and a PE ratio of 878.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000 over the last three months.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

