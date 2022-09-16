John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Further Reading

