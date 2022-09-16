Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $393.04

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.04 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.81), with a volume of 53899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.60 ($4.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Insider Transactions at Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09). In other Shaftesbury news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

