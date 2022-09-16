Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,578.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and last traded at GBX 2,580 ($31.17), with a volume of 97900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,654 ($32.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.16).
Schroders Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,280.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,894.74.
Schroders Cuts Dividend
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
