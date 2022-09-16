British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $405.60

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 405.60 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 408.40 ($4.93), with a volume of 72323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.90 ($4.95).
Several research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
