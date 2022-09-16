Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.80

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.34. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 36,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 506.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

