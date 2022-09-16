Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Silver Viper Minerals
