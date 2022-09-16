Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

