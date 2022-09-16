Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.5 days.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDPSF. Barclays dropped their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
