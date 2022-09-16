VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VTTGF opened at $256.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.79. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $221.00 and a 1 year high of $485.81.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.